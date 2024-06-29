Orchid Pharma partners with Cipla for pan-India distribution of Cefepime-Enmetazobactam

Orchid Pharma said that it has partnered with Cipla to ensure widespread and rapid distribution of the company's new drug- Cefepime-Enmetazobactam across India.

Cefepime-Enmetazobactam has been approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) indications.

"The launch of Cefepime-Enmetazobactam marks a significant milestone for India's pharmaceutical industry in the fight against AMR, a growing global health issue, Orchid Pharma said in a statement.

The partnership between Orchid Pharma and Cipla combines Orchid's innovative drug development capabilities with Cipla's extensive distribution network and market presence. This collaboration aims to ensure that this life-saving medication reaches healthcare providers across India as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Manish Dhanuka, managing director Orchid Pharma said: With increasing resistance to the current drugs most commonly used for treatment of these indications e.g. Piperacillin-Tazobactam for cUTI doctors were forced to start using Carbapenems a reserve drug meant to be used when most other drugs don't work.

Now, Orchid's Cefepime Enmetazobactam will allow doctors to spare Carbapenems, prolonging their effective life by restricting their use.

Orchid Pharma is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India head quartered in Chennai and involved in the development, manufacture and marketing of diverse bulk actives, formulations and nutraceuticals with exports spanning over 40 countries.

The pharma companys consolidated net profit tumbled 49.19% to Rs 33.50 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 65.93 crore in Q4 FY23. However, income from operations rose 3.43% YoY to Rs 217.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The scrip had declined 1.93% to end at Rs 1139.85 on the BSE yesterday.

