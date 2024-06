Surya Roshni has received an order of Rs 53 crore from Odisha Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (OUIDF) -Housing & Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha for installation work in retrofitting stretches in 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) - Cluster C for implementation in LED Public Street Lighting Projects in Odisha.

