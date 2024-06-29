Rajoo Engineers board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

Rajoo Engineers said that its board has approved to issue one bonus equity shares for every one share held (1:1).

The company will issue 1 (one) new fully paid equity share for every 1 (one) existing equity share held as on record date by the shareholder.

A total sum of 6.15 crore will be utilized from the securities premium for issuance of bonus shares.

The total free reserves with the company at the end of FY24 were Rs 3.85 crore and an amount of Rs 11.33 crore will be appropriated from securities premium for issuance of bonus shares

Rajoo Engineers engaged in manufacturing and selling a reputed brand of Plastic Processing Machineries and post Extrusion Equipment. The company caters to both international and domestic markets.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 31.4% to Rs 7.08 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 5.39 crore in Q4 FY23 Revenue from operations declined 26.2% YoY to Rs 52.68 crore in Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 1.88% to end at Rs 317.50 on Friday, 28 June 2024.

