At meeting held on 19 March 2024

The Board of REC at its meeting held on 19 March 2024 approved the sale and transfer of the entire shareholding of three wholly owned subsidiaries, presently held by REC Power Development and Consultancy, a wholly owned subsidiary of REC to the successful bidders selected through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel