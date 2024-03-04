Board of RPSG Ventures allots 35.75 lakh equity shares

At meeting held on 04 March 2024

The Board of RPSG Ventures on 04 March 2024 has approved the allotment of 35,75,000 equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 795 per equity share on preferential basis by way of private placement basis.

Consequent to the allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 295,11,409 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to 3,30,86,409 equity shares of Rs. 10/-each fully paid up.

