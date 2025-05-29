Polyplex Corp slumps after weak Q4 performance

Polyplex Corporation tumbled 5.77% to Rs 1297 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.65 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 31.37 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Net sales rose by 3.6% to Rs 1,739.56 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 5.61 crore in the fourth quarter as against a pre-tax profit of Rs 21.13 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total operating expenditure rose 5.9% to Rs 1,675.66 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,057.12 crore (down 12.5% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 160.16 crore (down 7.8% YoY). Other expenses increased by 52.5% YoY to Rs 315.41 crore in Q4 FY25.

PBIDT came in at Rs 81.63 crore, down 28% YoY. PBIDT margin was 4.69% in Q4 FY25 as against 6.75% in Q4 FY24.

For the full year FY25, net sales 9.2% YoY to Rs 6,885.18 crore, while net profit increased by 5.5x YoY to Rs 209.21 crore.

Polyplex Corporations product portfolio includes PET films (thin & thick), BOPP, cast polypropylene and blown polypropylene. These products are used in flexible packaging besides several industrial applications such as tapes, labels, thermal lamination, imaging and graphics, photo-voltaic and optical applications.

