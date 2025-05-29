Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves NCD issuance up to Rs 8,500 cr

At meeting held on 29 May 2025

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International at its meeting held on 29 May 2025 has approved issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000/- each, for an aggregate principal amount of up to Rs 8,500 crore, on a private placement basis, in one or more series / tranches to certain eligible investors permitted to invest in the NCDs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News