K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 60.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 39.62% to Rs 207.26 crore

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 60.85% to Rs 24.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.62% to Rs 207.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.82% to Rs 58.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 472.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 437.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales207.26148.45 40 472.95437.82 8 OPM %14.7415.49 -18.1616.22 - PBDT36.3423.86 52 85.8370.16 22 PBT34.1222.53 51 77.3764.97 19 NP24.9015.48 61 58.3243.91 33

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

