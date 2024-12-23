Board of SKF India to consider scheme of arrangement for demerger of industrial biz

On 26 December 2024

The Board of SKF India will meet on 26 December 2024 to consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for Demerger between the SKF India and SKF India (Industrial), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and their respective shareholders and creditors, for demerger of Industrial business under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

