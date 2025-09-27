Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds approves change in CFO

Board of Sky Gold & Diamonds approves change in CFO

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 27 September 2025

The board of Sky Gold & Diamonds at its meeting held on 27 September 2-25 has approved the appointment of Siddharth Sipani as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 27 September 2025. He replaces Mangesh Ramesh Chauhan who resigned from the post on 27 September 2025.

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

