Paradeep Phosphates commissions 1500 MTPD sulphuric acid plant

Paradeep Phosphates commissions 1500 MTPD sulphuric acid plant

Last Updated : Sep 27 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Paradeep Phosphates has successfully commissioned its 1500 MTPD Sulphuric Acid Plant - D at its Paradeep plant in Odisha.

The commissioning of this plant will enhance the Company's captive production of Sulphuric Acid, ensures the availability of a key raw material for manufacturing Phosphoric Acid and fertilizers, thereby reducing dependency on import and improving operational efficiency,

First Published: Sep 27 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

