Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tanla Platforms approves restructuring of subsidiaries

Board of Tanla Platforms approves restructuring of subsidiaries

Image
Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 21 January 2025

The Board of Tanla Platforms at its meeting held on 21 January 2025 has approved the sale of entire 100% equity stake in Gamooga Softtech (Gamooga), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company to Karix Mobile (Karix), another wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Consequently, upon completion of the said transfer, Gamooga will become step-down subsidiary of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rossari Biotech shifts registered office

Board of Home First Finance Company India to consider fund raising via QIP

Board of Samhi Hotels approves investment of up to Rs 20.50 cr in subsidiary

Veefin Solutions allots 1.60 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Hyundai achieves 92% localization in manufacturing

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story