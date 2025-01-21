Rossari Biotech shifts registered office

With effect from 01 February 2025

The board of Rossari Biotech at its meeting held on 21 January 2025 has approved change in registered office from 201 A - B, 2nd Floor, Akruti Corporate Park, L.B.S Marg, Next to GE Gardens, Kanjurmarg (W), Mumbai - 400078 to Rossari House, Golden Oak, LBS Marg, Surya Nagar, Opp. Mahindra Showroom, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai Maharashtra, India, 400079 effective from 01 February 2025.

