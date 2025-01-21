Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rossari Biotech shifts registered office

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
With effect from 01 February 2025

The board of Rossari Biotech at its meeting held on 21 January 2025 has approved change in registered office from 201 A - B, 2nd Floor, Akruti Corporate Park, L.B.S Marg, Next to GE Gardens, Kanjurmarg (W), Mumbai - 400078 to Rossari House, Golden Oak, LBS Marg, Surya Nagar, Opp. Mahindra Showroom, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai Maharashtra, India, 400079 effective from 01 February 2025.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

