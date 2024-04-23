Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Tinna Trade approves allotment of 3.07 cr shares and up to 28.61 lakh convertible warrants

At meeting held on 22 April 2024

The Board of Tinna Trade at its meeting held on 22 April 2024 has approved the allotment of 3,07,79,184 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 72 per equity share on preferential basis. With the allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 39,34,39,340/- comprising 3,93,43,934 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

The Board also approved the allotment of up to 28,61,500 fully convertible warrants at an issue price of Rs 72 per warrant for an aggregate amount of Rs 20.60 crore on preferential basis.

