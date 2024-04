Mini Diamonds has allotted 2 crore convertible equity warrants at an issue price of Rs 25.33 per warrant on preferential basis. The company has received from the allottees 25% of the consideration amount aggregating to Rs 12.66 crore while balance 75% aggregating to Rs 37.99 crore will be received pursuant to exercise of conversion option.

