At meeting held on 20 March 2025

The Board of Unicommerce eSolutions at its meeting held on 20 March 2025 has taken note of resignation of Prateek Mahajan - Director (Operations), Pranay Kale - Head of India (Sales) and Vaibhav Malhotra - Senior Director (Marketing) designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company.

