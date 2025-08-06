Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.94% to Rs 138.53 crore

Net Loss of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.94% to Rs 138.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 126.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.138.53126.00-4.24-1.90-6.36-4.17-21.57-17.74-16.22-13.27

