Board of Uno Minda gives in-principal approval for acquisition of stake in JV

At meeting held on 06 August 2025

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 06 August 2025 has in-principal approved the acquisition of equity shares in one or more tranches in Uno Minda Buehler Motor, a Joint-Venture ('JV') Company between Uno Minda and Buehler Motor GmbH, as Buehler Motor has expressed its intention to dilute its stake in the said JV.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News