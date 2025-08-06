KPIG Energia secures LoA for solar project from Aditya Birla Renewables

KPIG Energia, a wholly owned subsidiary of KPI Green Energy, has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Aditya Birla Renewables (ABRL) for 64 MWac / 96 MWp Solar Balance of System (BoS) Power Plant at Mahua, Gujarat.

The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, procurement, supply, loading, unloading, transportation, arranging comprehensive insurance, erection, testing, synchronization, achieving Commissioning by the Schedule Commercial Operation (CoD), conducting performance acceptance test (PAT) and facility acceptance test (FAT) for Solar Project.

