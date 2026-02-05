Associate Sponsors

Board of Uno Minda approves capex of Rs 764 cr for new manufacturing unit

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 05 February 2026

The board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 05 February 2026 has approved the setting up of a manufacturing facility of AW4W Plant, LPS Domain at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra with an overall capacity upto 1.80 million Alloy Wheels per annum to be achieved in phased manner.

The fresh capital expenditure for this facility is estimated at Rs. 764 crore.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

