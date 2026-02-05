Sensex slides 495 pts; realty shares tumble

The Nifty traded below the 25,650 mark. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
At 11:28 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 494.95 points or 0.59% to 83,322.74. The Nifty 50 index fell 146.70 points or 0.57% to 25,629.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.86% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index tanked 1.02%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,462 shares rose and 2,450 shares fell. A total of 186 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.28% to 12.29. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,716.90, at a premium of points as compared with the spot at .
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 67.7 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 55.6 lakh contracts was seen at 25,500 strike price.
RBI MPC:
The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel has started its three-day meeting for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday. The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index declined 1% to 816.20. The index rallied 7.67% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.
Brigade Enterprises (down 3.48%), Godrej Properties (down 2.02%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2%), Sobha (down 1.37%), Lodha Developers (down 1.34%), Anant Raj (down 1.13%) and DLF (down 1.05%) declined.
On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India (up 0.63%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.46%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.01%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indo Tech Transformers dropped 5.58%. The company reported a 29.2% rise in net profit to Rs 24.90 crore on 10.7% rise in net sales to Rs 196.30 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.
Keystone Realtors declined 4.66% after the companys consolidated net profit fell 77.57% to Rs 3.38 crore on 42.64% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 266.17 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.
NHPC added 1.54% after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 320.60 crore in Q3 FY26, down 2.89% as against Rs 330.13 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income declined 4.74% year-on-year to Rs 2,492.83 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
