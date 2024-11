Held on 12 November 2024

The Board of Uno Minda at its meeting held on 12 November 2024 has approved the further Investment of upto Rs. 5 (Five) crore in the shares of Uno Minda Auto Spare Parts and Component Trading L.L.C., Dubai to be made by Sam Global, Singapore, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in one or more tranches.

