Jyothy Labs has approved the grant of 10,519 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) [Grant-3 (November 2024)] exercisable into 10,519 equity shares of the Company of face value of Re. 1/- each fully paid-up, effective from 14 November 2024, to selected employee(s) of the Company, in terms of the RSU Plan 2023.

