Singapore Market falls 0.16%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index fell 5.38 points, or 0.16% to 3,287.75 after trading between 3,249.01 and 3,290.01. Volume of 1.50 billion shares worth S$1.19 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers with 311 to 271.
Seatrium was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.32% to S$0.88. Keppel was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.51% to S$6.86.
Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rising 1.27% at S$14.33 and DBS Group Holdings gaining 0.2% to S$34.45, while United Overseas Bank fell 2% at S$30.52
