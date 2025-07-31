Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Yuken India allots 5.84 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Board of Yuken India allots 5.84 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
At meeting held om 31 July 2025

The Board of Yuken India at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved allotment of 5,84,000 equity shares on preferential basis to Yuken Kogyo Company, one of the Promoter of the Company at a price of Rs 1,026 per equity share including a premium of Rs 1,016 per equity share.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

