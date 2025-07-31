Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Finolex Cables Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Finolex Cables Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Finolex Cables Ltd recorded volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 62.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12017 shares

HEG Ltd, Sagility India Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 July 2025.

HEG Ltd registered volume of 9.44 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39605 shares. The stock rose 10.59% to Rs.590.35. Volumes stood at 30672 shares in the last session.

Sagility India Ltd witnessed volume of 81.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.31% to Rs.44.66. Volumes stood at 18.99 lakh shares in the last session.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd saw volume of 6.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.66% to Rs.741.40. Volumes stood at 44823 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 35.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.10% to Rs.208.85. Volumes stood at 75.46 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

