Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 3,450 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 3,450 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra's standalone net profit surged 32% to Rs 3,449.84 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 2,612.63 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 26.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 34,083.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 4,471.25 crore in Q1 FY26, registering a growth of 31.3% from Rs 3,406.22 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA grew by 17% to Rs 4,795 crore in the first quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 4,116 crore recorded in the similar quarter last year.

Total vehicle sales stood at 2,47,249 units in Q1 FY26, marking a 17% increase compared to 2,11,550 units sold in Q1 FY25.

The company also recorded solid growth in its tractor segment, with 1,32,964 units sold during the quarter, up 10% from 1,20,492 units in the same period last year.

In Q1, the company maintained its leadership across multiple segments. It remains #1 in SUVs, with a market share of 27.3%, reflecting a 570 bps increase, and saw a 22% growth in SUV volumes. It also leads in LCVs (<3.5T), capturing 54.2% of the market, up 340 bps. In the tractor segment, the company holds a market share of 45.2%, up 50 bps, and continues to dominate in electric 3-wheelers with a market share of 38.7%.

Furthermore, MMFSL's AUM grew by 15%, with GS3 remaining below 4%, staying within the defined range. Lastly, Tech Mahindra reported a strong performance, with EBIT up by 260 bps, driven by a continued focus on margin expansion.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit gained 23.4% to Rs 4,376.58 crore on 22.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 45,435.88 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The companys revenue from automotive segment was at Rs 25,998.71 crore (up 31.46% YoY) while revenue Farm Equipment sector (FES) stood at Rs 10,891.56 crore (up 12.15% YoY).

Dr. Anish Shah, Group CEO & managing director, M&M, said, Q1 FY26 has been an excellent quarter, with broad-based growth across all our businesses. The operating excellence in our Auto and Farm businesses is evident in continued market share gains and margin expansion. Tech Mahindra is witnessing momentum in deal wins, maintaining cost discipline, and is moving steadily towards its FY27 margin objectives. MMFSLs calibrated approach to growth is reflected in stable asset quality, with GS3 under 4%, as committed. Our Growth Gems are progressing well on their value-creation journeys.

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M, said, Our Auto and Farm businesses continued to show strong momentum in Q1 FY26, with a gain of 570 bps YoY in SUV revenue share and 340 bps YoY in LCV (<3.5T) market share. In Tractors, we gained 50 bps YoY to reach a 45.2% market share the highest ever in a quarter. Our Auto Standalone PBIT margin (excluding eSUV contract manufacturing) improved by 50 bps to 10.0%, while core Tractor PBIT margins improved by 100 bps to 20.7%.

Amarjyoti Barua, group chief financial officer, M&M, said: We are pleased with the groups performance this quarter, despite several macro challenges, including geopolitical disruptions. It demonstrates the resilience of the group. With our continued focus on capital discipline and operational metrics, we remain committed to shareholder value creation.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 0.19% to Rs 3,212 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

