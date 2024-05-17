Board of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India appoints directors

At meeting held on 17 May 2024

The Board of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India at its meeting held on 17 May 2024 has approved the appointment of kash Passey (DIN 01198068) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company as well as Chairperson of the Board with effect from 22 May 2024. The Board also approved the appointment of Neeraj Sagar (DIN 09475452) as an Independent Director of the Company for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 22 May 2024.

