Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 389.52% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net Loss of Bodhtree Consulting reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 389.52% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 57.91% to Rs 16.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

12.142.4816.5639.34-1.48-996.77-5.80-71.02-0.17-25.27-1.45-25.60-0.19-24.40-1.70-26.05-0.87-24.67-2.46-26.26

