Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 70.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 70.53% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.27% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.532.457.1123.271.571.451.471.421.620.95

