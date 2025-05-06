Kouzina Food Tech enters into strategic agreement with Swiggy

To manage and grow Swiggy's digital-first food brands: The Bowl Company (TBC), Homely, Soul Rasa, and Istah

Kouzina Food Tech, one of India's fastest-growing food service platforms, has entered into a strategic agreement with Swiggy for the exclusive license of its digital-first food brands: The Bowl Company (TBC), Homely, Soul Rasa, and Istah. Under this agreement, Kouzina will manage end-to-end operations, innovation, and growth for these brands. Upon fulfillment of certain pre-agreed conditions, Swiggy will transfer full ownership of these brands to Kouzina.

Swiggy's food brands-including The Bowl Company, Homely, and others were launched to address gaps in restaurant supply and meet the demand for variety and convenience in food delivery. These brands have filled key market whitespaces and inspired restaurant partners to innovate, ultimately benefiting consumers. With its expansive digital-first F&B platform and asset-light business model, Kouzina is well-positioned to scale these brands to new heights, said Arpit Mathur, VP at Swiggy.

At the center of this update is The Bowl Company, one of India's most popular digital food brands. Launched by Swiggy in 2017, The Bowl Company pioneered the concept of high-quality, flavorful, single-serve meals designed for everyday convenience. Its broad and innovative menu appeals to students, working professionals, and families alike, with signature dishes such as Peri Peri Chicken Rice Bowl, Nawabi Paneer Lababdar Rice Bowl, Drunken Chicken Rice Bowl, and Dhaba Style Dal Tadka Rice Bowl.

