J&K Bank slides as Q4 PAT dips 8% YoY to Rs 585 crore

Jammu & Kashmir Bank declined 1.79% to Rs 94.68 after the company reported 8.47% decline in net profit to Rs 584.54 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 638.67 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, total income jumped 15.35% year on year to Rs 3,616.16 crore in Q4 FY25.

The banks net interest income (NII) grew 11.34 % YoY to Rs 5,793.82 crore while the net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.92% in Q4 FY25. Operating profit grew by 28.7% YoY to Rs 2,929.79 crore for the March 2025.

J&K banks total deposits increased by 10.24% YoY to Rs 1,48,569.46 crore as 31 of March 2025, compared to Rs 1,34,774.89 crore posted in Q4 FY24. The net advances rose to Rs 1,04,198.72 crore, registering a growth of 11.13% from Rs 93,762.51 crore posted a year ago.

The banks CASA ratio stood at 47.01%, maintaining a healthy share of low-cost deposits in the overall mix.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 3,604.84 crore as of 31 March 2025, as against Rs 3,956.19 crore as of 31 March 2024 and Rs 4,041.01 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 3.37% as of 31 March 2025, as against 4.08% as of 31 March 2024 and 4.08% as of 31 December 2024. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 0.79% as of 31 March 2025, as against 0.79% as of 31 March 2024 and 0.94% as of 31 December 2024.

Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director & CEO, said, We are delighted to present yet another record-breaking performance with our all-time high net profit of Rs 2,082 crore, while maintaining NIM at 3.92%, despite industry-wide pressure on margins owing to the rising cost of deposits. Achieving a hat-trick of historic profits over the past three years reflects the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our staff, and the strategic direction laid out by the leadership team.

With our core fortified and transformation underway, we are prepared to scale up growth operations in high-potential geographies and deepen our presence in core markets, especially in J&K and Ladakh. Going forward, we aim to maintain this growth momentum with increased emphasis on retail, MSME, and agriculture lending, while accelerating our digital transformation to further enhance customer experience.

Crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore marks in advances is a significant milestone. The Banks business performance reflects resilience and adaptability. Despite competitive pressures, we have maintained a CASA ratio of 47% among the best in the industry. This, along with double-digit growth in advances and deposits, signifies the growing trust and strong relationships we enjoy with our customer base across the country.

With our planned expansion in high-growth markets, we are well-positioned to capture emerging opportunities in the current financial year. Our HR strategy focuses on talent transformation. By reskilling and upskilling our staff, we are creating a future-ready workforce aligned with the evolving business and organizational needs of the Bank.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.15 per equity share of Rs 1 each fully paid for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the bank.

J&K Bank offers banking services under the three major divisions of support services, depository services, and third-party services.

