Vardhman Textiles consolidated net profit rises 74.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vardhman Textiles rose 74.76% to Rs 238.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 2308.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2318.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2308.592318.3015.079.29409.04286.18312.05181.51238.50136.47

