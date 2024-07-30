Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy consolidated net profit rises 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.36% to Rs 3611.61 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 36.29% to Rs 278.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 204.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 3611.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3333.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3611.613333.03 8 OPM %13.5012.42 -PBDT511.99406.96 26 PBT376.13248.91 51 NP278.14204.08 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; Delhi LG assures appropriate action

Stock Market Highlights, July 30: Benchmarks end flat; Smallcap stocks shine

LIVE: Inherited an economy struggling with high inflation in 2014, says Piyush Goyal

Navy's new Scorpene subs to have made in India 'heart': French Naval Group

Realme 13 Pro series, Watch S2, Buds T310 launched in India: Price, specs

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story