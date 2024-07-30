Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.00 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 19.97% to Rs 1218.00 crore

Net loss of Sterlite Technologies reported to Rs 48.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 54.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.97% to Rs 1218.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1522.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1218.001522.00 -20 OPM %6.9014.06 -PBDT22.00144.00 -85 PBT-60.0063.00 PL NP-48.0054.00 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, July 30: Benchmarks end flat; Smallcap stocks shine

LIVE: Inherited an economy struggling with high inflation in 2014, says Piyush Goyal

Navy's new Scorpene subs to have made in India 'heart': French Naval Group

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; Delhi LG assures appropriate action

Realme 13 Pro series, Watch S2, Buds T310 launched in India: Price, specs

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story