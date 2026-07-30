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Bondada Dynamics to acquire 75% stake in KCS Engineering Solutions

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
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Bondada Dynamics (BDPL), a subsidiary of Bondada Engineering, has executed a Business Acquisition Agreement for acquisition of 75% partnership/ownership interest in KCS Engineering Solutions, a defence and aerospace technology-focused engineering firm.

As part of the strategic roadmap, the parties intend to subsequently convert the business of KCS Engineering Solutions into a private limited company, proposed to be named BKCS Technologies, where B represents Bondada. Upon such conversion, BKCS Technologies is proposed to operate as a subsidiary of BDPL and form an integral part of the Bondada Group.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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