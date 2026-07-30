To help enterprises accelerate AI transformation

Coforge announced the launch of Momentuum AI, a specialized operating unit built around the company's Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model and designed to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Momentuum AI is a new operating unit designed specifically to execute enterprise AI projects. It enters the market with FDEs and human + agent pods already deployed within multiple global enterprises, an outcome-based pricing model, and a dedicated academy already producing the next generation of AI-native talent.

The division takes its name from a simple belief: Transformation is not instantaneous, but a sustained effort propelled by a constant drive to innovate. Working side-by-side with clients, Momentuum AI's FDEs turn every interaction, insight, and innovation into continuous progress, helping organizations move quickly from ideas to execution and from experimentation to measurable business value.