Bondada Engineering bags contract for supplying GI pole from Bharti Airtel

Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Bondada Engineering said that it has bagged a work order worth Rs 2.05 crore from Bharti Airtel.

This contract involves supplying a hot-dipped galvanized (GI) pole without a base to Tamil Nadu. The pole will be 6 meters tall and would weigh approximately 60 kilograms.

Bondada Engineering is a infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.30 crore, steeply higher than Rs 17.13 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations soared 116.07% to Rs 800.72 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared to Rs 370.58 crore in Q4 FY23.

The scrip was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 2,436.80 on the BSE on Friday.

The domestic equity markets are closed today on account of Bakri-Id.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

