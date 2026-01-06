Volumes soar at Abbott India Ltd counter

Abbott India Ltd notched up volume of 7249 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 476 shares

Lodha Developers Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd, Delhivery Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 January 2026.

Abbott India Ltd notched up volume of 7249 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 15.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 476 shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.28,400.00. Volumes stood at 145 shares in the last session.

Lodha Developers Ltd recorded volume of 4.4 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 11.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39790 shares. The stock slipped 1.20% to Rs.1,106.90. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd registered volume of 43001 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7250 shares. The stock gained 5.41% to Rs.1,816.80. Volumes stood at 7959 shares in the last session. Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd saw volume of 90157 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24161 shares. The stock slipped 3.16% to Rs.556.00. Volumes stood at 31059 shares in the last session. Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 1.7 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 56985 shares. The stock gained 0.15% to Rs.412.95. Volumes stood at 38922 shares in the last session.