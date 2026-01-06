MOIL edges higher after manganese ore production rises 3.7% YoY in Q3

MOIL added 2.12% to Rs 375.25 after the company said that it has achieved a record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY26, registering a growth of about 3.7% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

"This is the highest-ever production achieved by the company in any third quarter since its inception," MOIL stated.

The public sector undertakings 9M FY26 production of manganese ore aggregated to 14.21 lakh tonnes, up 6.8% YoY.

"The sustained improvement in production performance is a result of focused mine planning, operational discipline, enhanced mechanization, and the dedicated efforts of MOILs workforce across all operating units," the company said in a statement.