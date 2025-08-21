Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sammaan Capital approves bond issuance of USD 300 million

Sammaan Capital approves bond issuance of USD 300 million

Aug 21 2025
Sammaan Capital has approved the issuance of U.S.$300,000,000 8.95 per cent Senior Secured Social Bonds due 2028 aggregating to U.S.$300 million and has approved the pricing, tenure and other terms of the Bonds. Subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations and as permitted by the Reserve Bank of India under the guidelines for external commercial borrowings (ECB Guidelines) the Company intends to use the proceeds from this issue for such activities like onward lending as may be permitted under the ECB Guidelines and in accordance with the Company's sustainable financing framework.

Aug 21 2025

