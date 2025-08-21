Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting gains on securing Rs 837 crore orders in domestic & international markets

Transrail Lighting gains on securing Rs 837 crore orders in domestic & international markets

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Transrail Lighting added 1.31% to Rs 801 after the company has secured a significant domestic transmission line EPC order and an international product supply order totalling to Rs 837 crore.

With these latest wins, the companys cumulative order inflows for FY26 have surpassed Rs 3,157 crore, marking a strong 57% year-on-year growth.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said: We are pleased to showcase a strong order intake momentum this year, with cumulative FY26 order inflows now surpassing Rs 3,157 crore a 57% increase over last year. These new orders of Rs 837 crore include a domestic T&D order from a very large & prestigious business conglomerate which is yet another testament to our execution capabilities to deliver large projects on the back of our T&D experience.

Apart from this we received an order from an large international customer for supply of our engineered products owing to our large-scale manufacturing capabilities. With these orders our customer base has expanded and it will meaningfully contribute to our future growth.

Transrail Lighting is a leading turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company with primary focus on power transmission and distribution business with 4 decades of experience in construction and manufacturing.

The companys consolidated net profit increased by 105% to Rs 106 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 52 crore in Q1 FY25. The company declared revenue of Rs 1,660 crore, a growth of 81% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma Ltd soars 2.96%, Gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd soars 1.37%, Gains for third straight session

UCO Bank up for fifth straight session

Indian Overseas Bank soars 1.28%, gains for fifth straight session

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story