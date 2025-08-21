Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank inks MoU with NSIC for extending credit to strengthen credit access for MSMEs

IndusInd Bank inks MoU with NSIC for extending credit to strengthen credit access for MSMEs

Aug 21 2025
IndusInd Bank has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), a Government of India enterprise under the Ministry of MSME.

Through this strategic collaboration, the Bank will work towards accelerating credit delivery and extending comprehensive financial support to over 6.7+ crore Udyam-registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

IndusInd Bank will extend customized banking solutions to MSMEs associated with NSIC, including working capital, term loans, and structured credit facilities.

Indusind Bank offers a wide range of products and services for individuals and corporates, including microfinance, personal loans, personal and commercial vehicle loans, credit cards and SME loans.

The bank reported a 68.21% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 684.25 crore on 3.79% fall in total income to Rs 14,420.12 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.46% to currently trade at Rs 766.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

