Hexaware Tech jumps after broker initiates 'buy'

Hexaware Technologies jumped 3.45% to Rs 800.85 after a domestic broker initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 950 per share.The brokerage cited strong growth prospects and attractive valuations post-correction, adding that Hexaware is well-positioned among mid-cap IT firms to outpace larger peers. It expects revenue to grow at an 11% CAGR in dollar terms between CY24-27, driving a 19% CAGR in EBIT and 18% CAGR in EPS, supported by sticky Fortune 500 client relationships and margin expansion as one-off costs ease.
Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. The company's consolidated adjusted profit rose 7.7% to Rs 386.30 crore in Q2 June 2025 (Q2CY25) over Q1 March 2025 (Q1CY25). Consolidated revenue rose 1.6% QoQ to Rs 3260.70 crore in Q2CY25. In constant currency, revenue growth was 1.3% QoQ and 7.5% YoY.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app