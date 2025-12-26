Bondada Engineering secures EPC order of 300 MW solar PV project from NTPC Green Energy

Bondada Engineering has secured a strategically significant EPC order from NTPC Green Energy, marking the company's first such order from this entity.

The order pertains to Balance of System (BOS) works for setting up a 300 MW Solar PV Project at Lalitpur, to be executed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three (3) years.

With the receipt of this order, the Company's total EPC orders in hand now stand at approximately ~3.3 GW, providing strong growth visibility and execution momentum over the coming quarters.

