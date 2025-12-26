Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering secures EPC order of 300 MW solar PV project from NTPC Green Energy

Bondada Engineering secures EPC order of 300 MW solar PV project from NTPC Green Energy

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Bondada Engineering has secured a strategically significant EPC order from NTPC Green Energy, marking the company's first such order from this entity.

The order pertains to Balance of System (BOS) works for setting up a 300 MW Solar PV Project at Lalitpur, to be executed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three (3) years.

With the receipt of this order, the Company's total EPC orders in hand now stand at approximately ~3.3 GW, providing strong growth visibility and execution momentum over the coming quarters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Concord Control Systems win order of Rs 56.58 cr from Indian Railways

Midwest climbs after brokerage initiates coverage with buy call

Regency Ceramics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sensex drops over 426 pts; auto shares slide

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story