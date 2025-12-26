Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Coforge Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2025.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd crashed 4.90% to Rs 182.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71315 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd tumbled 4.15% to Rs 1665.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53796 shares in the past one month.

V I P Industries Ltd lost 4.14% to Rs 391.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd shed 4.07% to Rs 19475. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 355 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 882 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd fell 3.88% to Rs 61.71. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

