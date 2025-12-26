Regency Ceramics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Creative Eye Ltd, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd and Adroit Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 December 2025.

Regency Ceramics Ltd tumbled 10.57% to Rs 43 at 14:00 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 90 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3235 shares in the past one month.

Creative Eye Ltd crashed 9.85% to Rs 7.14. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10039 shares in the past one month. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd lost 9.74% to Rs 22.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.76 lakh shares in the past one month. Teamo Productions HQ Ltd shed 9.30% to Rs 0.78. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.09 lakh shares in the past one month.