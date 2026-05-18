From Adani Group

Bondada Engineering has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 469.52 crore from Adani Group.

The orders pertain to the supply of goods and onsite services for the Balance of System (BOS) package for a 250 MW Solar Power Project at Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat one of India's largest renewable energy hubs. With this achievement, the Company's cumulative executed capacity for the Adani Group has reached 975 MW.