Bonlon Industries standalone net profit rises 36.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.39% to Rs 138.38 crore

Net profit of Bonlon Industries rose 36.23% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.39% to Rs 138.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 92.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.138.3892.631.482.061.681.421.260.930.940.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News