Vinny Overseas standalone net profit rises 225.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Vinny Overseas rose 225.45% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 27.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27.5926.354.208.966.162.035.120.773.581.10

